Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics

In a striking display of endurance and determination, Evan Dunfee of Canada and Maria Perez of Spain secured gold at the World Athletics Championships amid harsh Tokyo humidity. The event, held on Saturday, marked the 20th edition of the championships and delivered an exhilarating start.

Dunfee's victory in the 35-km walk was a poignant moment, etched with visible pain as he crossed the finish line at the National Stadium in 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 22 seconds. This marked his first global title, a dream realized at the age of 35.

The women's race saw defending champion Maria Perez from Spain take triumph against the heat, completing her 35-km walk in 2:39:01. With Antonella Palmisano in silver position and Paula Milena Torres clinching bronze, Perez celebrated her victory with elation, paving the road to her potential double gold in the upcoming 20-km race.