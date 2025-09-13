Left Menu

Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics

Evan Dunfee of Canada and Maria Perez from Spain triumphed despite extreme humidity at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, winning gold in the 35-km race walks. Dunfee finished with a time of 2:28:22, while Perez completed her race in 2:39:01, continuing her reign as world champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 07:52 IST
Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics

In a striking display of endurance and determination, Evan Dunfee of Canada and Maria Perez of Spain secured gold at the World Athletics Championships amid harsh Tokyo humidity. The event, held on Saturday, marked the 20th edition of the championships and delivered an exhilarating start.

Dunfee's victory in the 35-km walk was a poignant moment, etched with visible pain as he crossed the finish line at the National Stadium in 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 22 seconds. This marked his first global title, a dream realized at the age of 35.

The women's race saw defending champion Maria Perez from Spain take triumph against the heat, completing her 35-km walk in 2:39:01. With Antonella Palmisano in silver position and Paula Milena Torres clinching bronze, Perez celebrated her victory with elation, paving the road to her potential double gold in the upcoming 20-km race.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Beheading of Indian-Origin Motel Manager Raises Immigration Concerns

Tragic Beheading of Indian-Origin Motel Manager Raises Immigration Concerns

 United States
2
Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics

Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics

 Global
3
UC Berkeley Under Investigation Amid Rising Tensions Over Antisemitism Allegations

UC Berkeley Under Investigation Amid Rising Tensions Over Antisemitism Alleg...

 Global
4
Historic Visit: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Development Projects in Manipur

Historic Visit: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Development Projects in Manipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025