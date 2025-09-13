Left Menu

Phil Salt's Record-Breaking T20 Century Propels England to Historic Victory Over South Africa

Phil Salt's extraordinary innings powered England to a historic T20 win against South Africa. Salt's 141 runs from 60 balls, alongside Jos Buttler's impressive performance, set the stage for a massive 146-run victory. England broke records with a total of 304-2, putting them in a strong position for their upcoming matches.

Phil Salt's Record-Breaking T20 Century Propels England to Historic Victory Over South Africa
Phil Salt delivered a stunning performance on Friday, scoring an unbeaten 141 in a record-setting T20 match against South Africa. England posted a formidable 304-2, marking their highest-ever total, led by Salt's aggressive play and Jos Buttler's quick 83.

The match saw England set the third-largest total in men's T20 history, with South Africa unable to match their stride. The Proteas were all out for 158, leading to England's largest victory margin in T20 cricket. This win also marked South Africa's heaviest defeat by runs in the format.

With a tiebreaker in Nottingham upcoming, England captain Harry Brook emphasized the importance of these must-win games as preparation for the T20 World Cup. The English side showed their batting prowess, suggesting they are 'prepared to reach new heights' as they progress towards the World Cup.

