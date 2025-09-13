Minakshi Hooda Shines as Indian Boxers Dominate World Championship Finals
Minakshi Hooda secures a place in the World Championships final with a dominant 5-0 victory, becoming the third Indian woman boxer to do so. Alongside her, Jaismine Lamboria and Nupur Sheoran also advanced to the finals, showcasing India's strength in women's boxing.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Minakshi Hooda continued to make waves in the boxing world as she became the third Indian woman to secure a spot in the final of the World Championships. Displaying dominance in the 48kg semifinal, Minakshi scored a decisive 5-0 victory over Mongolia's Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg on Saturday.
As a former Asian Championships and World Cup silver medallist, Minakshi's triumph was a testament to her exceptional skill and determination. Her success adds to the impressive performance of Indian women's boxers at the championship, with Jaismine Lamboria and Nupur Sheoran also reaching the finals with notable victories.
Later on the same day, eyes will be on Jaismine, Nupur, and Pooja Rani as they continue their quest for gold, further cementing India's growing prowess in women's boxing on the world stage.
