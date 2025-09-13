Left Menu

Beatrice Chebet Secures Gold with a Stellar 10,000m Finish

Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet claimed victory in the women's 10,000 meters at the World Athletics Championships. She sprinted ahead in the final lap to secure her first world title with a time of 30:37.61. Italian Nadia Battocletti and Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay completed the podium in close succession.

Updated: 13-09-2025 18:47 IST
Olympic champion and world-record holder Beatrice Chebet delivered a stunning performance at the World Athletics Championships, seizing victory in the women's 10,000 meters. Her late surge on the track secured her first world title, clocking in at 30:37.61, as she eyes a 5,000m-10,000m double in Tokyo.

The race saw Italy's Nadia Battocletti clinch silver, breaking the Italian record with a time of 30:38.23, following her runner-up finish to Chebet at last year's Olympics. Battocletti's impressive run placed her just behind the Kenyan champion.

Ethiopian runner Gudaf Tsegay, who spearheaded a podium sweep in Budapest two years ago, captured the bronze in 30:39.65. Despite the challenge, she fended off competition from Chebet's compatriot Agnes Jebet Ngetich, concluding her performance with the season's best time.

