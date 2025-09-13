Beatrice Chebet Secures Gold with a Stellar 10,000m Finish

Olympic champion and world-record holder Beatrice Chebet delivered a stunning performance at the World Athletics Championships, seizing victory in the women's 10,000 meters. Her late surge on the track secured her first world title, clocking in at 30:37.61, as she eyes a 5,000m-10,000m double in Tokyo.

The race saw Italy's Nadia Battocletti clinch silver, breaking the Italian record with a time of 30:38.23, following her runner-up finish to Chebet at last year's Olympics. Battocletti's impressive run placed her just behind the Kenyan champion.

Ethiopian runner Gudaf Tsegay, who spearheaded a podium sweep in Budapest two years ago, captured the bronze in 30:39.65. Despite the challenge, she fended off competition from Chebet's compatriot Agnes Jebet Ngetich, concluding her performance with the season's best time.