Left Menu

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Clash: Asalanka Opts to Bowl in Asia Cup Match

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup match on Saturday. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga returns to the Sri Lankan team, while Bangladesh made a change, replacing Taskin Ahmed with Shoriful Islam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:45 IST
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Clash: Asalanka Opts to Bowl in Asia Cup Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka chose to field first after winning the toss against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup encounter on Saturday. The decision comes as Sri Lanka seeks a strategic advantage on what appears to be a new pitch.

Reinforcing their team, Sri Lanka welcomed back all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga into the lineup. Asalanka expressed confidence in his team, highlighting their 7-4 combination, complemented by three all-rounders, as a formidable setup for the match.

On the other hand, Bangladesh made a tactical change by bringing in pacer Shoriful Islam, replacing Taskin Ahmed. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how both teams will fare in this crucial fixture.

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Illegal Assets: Rs 87 Lakh Worth Property Attached

Crackdown on Illegal Assets: Rs 87 Lakh Worth Property Attached

 India
2
Tragic End for Delivery Agent: Speeding Truck Claims Young Life

Tragic End for Delivery Agent: Speeding Truck Claims Young Life

 India
3
Public Shocker: Businessman's Murder Raises Questions of Trust and Consequences

Public Shocker: Businessman's Murder Raises Questions of Trust and Consequen...

 India
4
Cafe Blast in Madrid: 21 Injured as Explosion Rocks Vallecas

Cafe Blast in Madrid: 21 Injured as Explosion Rocks Vallecas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025