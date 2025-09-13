Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Clash: Asalanka Opts to Bowl in Asia Cup Match

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka chose to field first after winning the toss against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup encounter on Saturday. The decision comes as Sri Lanka seeks a strategic advantage on what appears to be a new pitch.

Reinforcing their team, Sri Lanka welcomed back all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga into the lineup. Asalanka expressed confidence in his team, highlighting their 7-4 combination, complemented by three all-rounders, as a formidable setup for the match.

On the other hand, Bangladesh made a tactical change by bringing in pacer Shoriful Islam, replacing Taskin Ahmed. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how both teams will fare in this crucial fixture.