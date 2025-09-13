Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Clash: Asalanka Opts to Bowl in Asia Cup Match
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup match on Saturday. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga returns to the Sri Lankan team, while Bangladesh made a change, replacing Taskin Ahmed with Shoriful Islam.
Reinforcing their team, Sri Lanka welcomed back all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga into the lineup. Asalanka expressed confidence in his team, highlighting their 7-4 combination, complemented by three all-rounders, as a formidable setup for the match.
On the other hand, Bangladesh made a tactical change by bringing in pacer Shoriful Islam, replacing Taskin Ahmed. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how both teams will fare in this crucial fixture.