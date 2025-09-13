Left Menu

Global Stars Shine at World Para Athletics Championships

The World Para Athletics Championships will feature over 100 Paris Paralympics medallists. From September 27 to October 5, more than 2,200 athletes from 104 countries will compete in New Delhi. Highlights include Germany's Markus Rehm and India's Sumit Antil showing exceptional talent.

The World Para Athletics Championships is set to witness an exhilarating display of talent from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Featuring more than 2,200 para athletes from 104 countries, this prestigious event promises a thrilling competition with 186 medal events.

Among the athletes are over 100 medallists who won an impressive haul of 308 medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Notable participants include Germany's Markus Rehm, known as the 'Blade Jumper', Sumit Antil from India, and Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner. These athletes are expected to captivate audiences with their exceptional prowess.

In addition to showcasing individual talents, the championships highlight fierce rivalries and camaraderie. With 101 events for men, 84 for women, and one mixed event, the championships mark a significant milestone for para athletics, offering a platform for inspiring performances.

