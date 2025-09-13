Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

In a spectacular Premier League showdown, Arsenal's latest recruits Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres helped secure a resounding 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest. The match highlighted a challenging debut for Forest's new manager, Ange Postecoglou, formerly of Tottenham.

Zubimendi, recently acquired from Real Sociedad, opened the scoring with a volley in the 32nd minute. Gyokeres extended the lead early in the second half, capitalizing on a precise cross from Eberechi Eze. Zubimendi added a third goal, cementing Arsenal's dominance.

Despite missing key players like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, Arsenal showcased resilience and depth. Gyokeres, now with three goals in four games, illustrates the club's strengthened offensive capabilities. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest struggled to create significant opportunities against an Arsenal squad missing several stars due to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)