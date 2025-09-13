Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

The highly-anticipated Asia Cup cricket match on Saturday brought excitement as Sri Lanka faced off Bangladesh. Bangladesh, batting first, faced initial setbacks as Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon fell early without scoring.

Despite these challenges, Litton Das added a crucial 28 runs, while Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain anchored the innings with unbeaten contributions of 41 and 42 runs, respectively. Their efforts took Bangladesh to a modest total of 139/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Sri Lanka's bowlers, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, skittled through the top order efficiently, setting the stage for an intriguing chase. The clash highlighted the resilience and skill on both sides, keeping fans on edge throughout the match.