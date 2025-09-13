Left Menu

Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

In a gripping Asia Cup match on Saturday, Bangladesh's innings culminated at 139/5 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka. Despite Tanzid Hasan's early dismissal and bowling challenges, batsmen Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain stabilized the score with unbeaten contributions of 41 and 42 runs, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:03 IST
Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The highly-anticipated Asia Cup cricket match on Saturday brought excitement as Sri Lanka faced off Bangladesh. Bangladesh, batting first, faced initial setbacks as Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon fell early without scoring.

Despite these challenges, Litton Das added a crucial 28 runs, while Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain anchored the innings with unbeaten contributions of 41 and 42 runs, respectively. Their efforts took Bangladesh to a modest total of 139/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Sri Lanka's bowlers, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, skittled through the top order efficiently, setting the stage for an intriguing chase. The clash highlighted the resilience and skill on both sides, keeping fans on edge throughout the match.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
2
Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

 France
3
Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

 Global
4
Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigration Debate

Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigra...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025