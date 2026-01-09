Sajeevan Sajana's Fiery Innings Sets Tone for WPL Opener

Sajeevan Sajana made a remarkable impact in the opening match of the Women's Premier League with a blistering 25-ball 45, steering defending champions Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 154 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Her innings, featuring seven boundaries and a towering six, was instrumental in a crucial 82-run partnership with Nicola Carey, stabilizing the innings after an early collapse to 67 for 4. Despite disciplined bowling from RCB, especially from Nadine de Klerk, who took 4 for 26, Sajana's performance stood out.

Early in the innings, RCB's bowlers, led by Lauren Bell who bowled a maiden first over, had the Mumbai batsmen under pressure. However, the resilience in the middle overs and Sajana's dramatic batting turnaround ensured Mumbai set a challenging total for their opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)