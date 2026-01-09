Left Menu

Sajeevan Sajana's Fiery Innings Sets Tone for WPL Opener

Sajeevan Sajana's dynamic 45 from 25 balls helped Mumbai Indians reach 154/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League opener. Despite early setbacks, Sajana's partnership with Nicola Carey revived the innings. Nadine de Klerk starred with the ball for RCB, taking 4/26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:23 IST
Sajeevan Sajana made a remarkable impact in the opening match of the Women's Premier League with a blistering 25-ball 45, steering defending champions Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 154 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Her innings, featuring seven boundaries and a towering six, was instrumental in a crucial 82-run partnership with Nicola Carey, stabilizing the innings after an early collapse to 67 for 4. Despite disciplined bowling from RCB, especially from Nadine de Klerk, who took 4 for 26, Sajana's performance stood out.

Early in the innings, RCB's bowlers, led by Lauren Bell who bowled a maiden first over, had the Mumbai batsmen under pressure. However, the resilience in the middle overs and Sajana's dramatic batting turnaround ensured Mumbai set a challenging total for their opponents.

