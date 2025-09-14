Canada's Rugby Triumph: A Call to Shed 'Niceness'

Canada's women's rugby team delivered a commanding performance against Australia in the Women's Rugby World Cup, securing a spot in the semi-finals with a 46-5 victory. Despite the win, Coach Kevin Rouet called for more aggression, urging his players to abandon their 'nice' Canadian demeanor.

Rouet's team seized control early, leading 31-5 at halftime, but could have increased their tally with more ruthless execution, as two tries were disallowed. Star player Sophie de Goede earned player of the match honors for her outstanding display, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Australia's captain, Siokapesi Palu, acknowledged the need for greater investment to make her team more competitive in future tournaments. The call for financial support emphasized the challenges faced by players balancing sports with professional and personal commitments.