Left Menu

Canada's Rugby Triumph: A Call to Shed 'Niceness'

Canada's women's rugby team secured a semi-final spot in the World Cup with a 46-5 win over Australia, but coach Kevin Rouet urged them to abandon their 'nice' Canadian demeanor to maximize their potential. Star player Sophie de Goede was praised for her performance, highlighting the team's unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 00:36 IST
Canada's Rugby Triumph: A Call to Shed 'Niceness'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's women's rugby team delivered a commanding performance against Australia in the Women's Rugby World Cup, securing a spot in the semi-finals with a 46-5 victory. Despite the win, Coach Kevin Rouet called for more aggression, urging his players to abandon their 'nice' Canadian demeanor.

Rouet's team seized control early, leading 31-5 at halftime, but could have increased their tally with more ruthless execution, as two tries were disallowed. Star player Sophie de Goede earned player of the match honors for her outstanding display, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Australia's captain, Siokapesi Palu, acknowledged the need for greater investment to make her team more competitive in future tournaments. The call for financial support emphasized the challenges faced by players balancing sports with professional and personal commitments.

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025