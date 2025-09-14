Left Menu

BJP Targets Uddhav Thackeray Over India-Pakistan Match Boycott Call

The BJP criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for hypocrisy over calling for a boycott of the India-Pakistan cricket match while maintaining an alliance with the Congress. BJP spokespersons questioned Thackeray’s silence post-26/11 attacks and accused Congress of emboldening Pakistan historically, questioning Thackeray's nationalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has slammed Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), for his recent remarks urging a boycott of the India-Pakistan cricket match. Accusing him of hypocrisy, the BJP pointed to Thackeray's alliance with the Congress as contradictory given its history with Pakistan.

In Dubai, a high-stakes cricket match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set to unfold, marking their first encounter since heightened border tensions. The game comes against the backdrop of India's firm stance against bilateral contests with Pakistan.

Thackeray's criticism drew fire from Maharashtra BJP leaders who demanded he address his silence following the 26/11 attacks and questioned his party's affiliation with those associated with cricket. Charges of political opportunism and weakened nationalism were leveled at Thackeray and his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

