Left Menu

Matthew Hudson-Smith's Race Against Time: Can He Overcome Injury for World Championship Glory?

British athlete Matthew Hudson-Smith narrowly makes it to the semi-finals of the 400 meters at the world championships, despite discomfort during his heat. Ranked fourth globally, Hudson-Smith's participation remains uncertain post-race. With American Quincy Hall absent, the 400 meters event is wide open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:03 IST
Matthew Hudson-Smith's Race Against Time: Can He Overcome Injury for World Championship Glory?

British 400 meters silver medalist Matthew Hudson-Smith managed to secure a spot in the semi-finals during Sunday's world championships, despite showing signs of discomfort throughout the event.

Hudson-Smith, ranked fourth globally and a strong contender for a medal, appeared unsteady from the start of his heat. Despite favoring one leg throughout the course, he maintained a competitive pace until the final stretch, ultimately finishing fourth and missing an automatic qualification by one place.

His time of 44.68 seconds was sufficient to advance as one of the six fastest losers, but his ongoing participation depends on a swift recovery for the semi-finals scheduled on Tuesday. In Quincy Hall's absence, the 400 meters event is open, with Jacory Patterson emerging as the fastest qualifier and Joseph Nakajima setting a national record.

TRENDING

1
Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

 India
2
Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

 India
3
Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

 India
4
Belgium Blocks Australia's Davis Cup Comeback

Belgium Blocks Australia's Davis Cup Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025