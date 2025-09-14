Matthew Hudson-Smith's Race Against Time: Can He Overcome Injury for World Championship Glory?

British 400 meters silver medalist Matthew Hudson-Smith managed to secure a spot in the semi-finals during Sunday's world championships, despite showing signs of discomfort throughout the event.

Hudson-Smith, ranked fourth globally and a strong contender for a medal, appeared unsteady from the start of his heat. Despite favoring one leg throughout the course, he maintained a competitive pace until the final stretch, ultimately finishing fourth and missing an automatic qualification by one place.

His time of 44.68 seconds was sufficient to advance as one of the six fastest losers, but his ongoing participation depends on a swift recovery for the semi-finals scheduled on Tuesday. In Quincy Hall's absence, the 400 meters event is open, with Jacory Patterson emerging as the fastest qualifier and Joseph Nakajima setting a national record.