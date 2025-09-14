Echoes of Pahalgam: A Daughter's Plea to Boycott India-Pakistan Cricket Match

In a poignant appeal, Asavari Jagdale, whose father was one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror incident, has urged fans to boycott the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash in Dubai. Scheduled for Sunday, this match marks the first encounter between the two rivals since recent escalations along the border.

Speaking to PTI, Jagdale conveyed that hosting the match undermines the memory of the 26 victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, including her father. She criticized the BCCI for proceeding with the match, which she believes trivializes national sacrifices.

Her sentiments resonate with Shiv Sena (UBT), as they label the match an affront to national integrity. Jagdale emphasized that the true tribute lies in boycotting the match and resisting support for a nation with alleged terror affiliations, urging an end to all sporting engagements with Pakistan.