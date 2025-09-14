Left Menu

Legacy of 'The Hitman': Remembering Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton, a renowned British boxer and former two-division world champion, has passed away at 46. Known for his indomitable spirit and fighting prowess, Hatton's career included 45 wins and memorable victories. His legacy is honored by fans and organizations like the WBA and Manchester City.

Ricky Hatton, the distinguished British boxer famed as 'The Hitman,' has died at the age of 46, reported the World Boxing Association on Sunday. An icon in the boxing world, Hatton held titles in both the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions, leaving an indelible impact on the sport.

Having retired in 2012, Hatton was set to make a comeback in Dubai this year before his untimely death. He amassed an impressive 45 victories in 48 professional fights, and his most notable triumph came in 2005 against Australian Kostya Tszyu for the IBF light-welterweight title.

While Manchester City pays tribute to Hatton, friends, fans, and fellow boxers remember the legendary fighter for his resilience and tenacity. Official statements say his death is not considered suspicious, though Hatton had openly discussed his battles with depression and addiction in the past.

