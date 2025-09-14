Asia Cup Clash: Pakistan Faces India in Group A Showdown
In a high-stakes Asia Cup Group A match, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha won the toss and chose to bat against India. Both teams, who enjoyed victories in their opening games, decided to maintain their winning rosters.
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha won the toss in an eagerly anticipated Asia Cup Group A cricket match and chose to bat against India on Sunday.
Both national teams are buoyed by successful outings in their opening matches, leading them to stick with the same line-ups in this crucial encounter.
The Indian squad features players like Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, while Pakistan's side includes key names such as Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman.
