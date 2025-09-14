Left Menu

Asia Cup Clash: Pakistan Faces India in Group A Showdown

In a high-stakes Asia Cup Group A match, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha won the toss and chose to bat against India. Both teams, who enjoyed victories in their opening games, decided to maintain their winning rosters.

Updated: 14-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:40 IST
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha won the toss in an eagerly anticipated Asia Cup Group A cricket match and chose to bat against India on Sunday.

Both national teams are buoyed by successful outings in their opening matches, leading them to stick with the same line-ups in this crucial encounter.

The Indian squad features players like Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, while Pakistan's side includes key names such as Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman.

