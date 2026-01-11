Gill Leads India with Tactical Toss Decision Against New Zealand
In the first ODI against New Zealand, India captain Shubman Gill decided to bowl first after winning the toss. The team included six bowlers to experiment with different combinations. New Zealand's Michael Bracewell announced Kristian Clarke's debut.
In a strategic move, India's cricket captain Shubman Gill chose to bowl first after winning the toss in the opening One-day International against New Zealand held on Sunday.
Gill's decision reflects a desire to explore various bowling combinations, as the Indian team fields six bowlers including spinners Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja, alongside pacers Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
Meanwhile, New Zealand's captain, Michael Bracewell, confirmed that Kristian Clarke will be making his One-day International debut, signifying a potential shift in their team dynamics.
