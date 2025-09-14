Frenchman Gressier Breaks East African Dominance with 10,000m World Gold

In a stunning upset at the world championships, French runner Jimmy Gressier clinched the gold medal in the men's 10,000 meters, marking a historic victory over East African counterparts. Gressier's strategic patience and powerful final kick allowed him to triumph in 28 minutes and 55.77 seconds.

Gressier, 28, once considered switching to steeplechase due to past disappointments, credited his victorious burst to advice from Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen. The Frenchman adjusted his training to prioritize control, leading to his powerful finish and ultimate success.

Despite Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha's late surge, Gressier claimed the title, ending Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei's reign following his retreat to road racing. Sweden's Andreas Almgren secured bronze, marking a personal achievement after multiple near-misses at European championships.