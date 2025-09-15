Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Liberty star Breanna Stewart injures knee in playoff win over Mercury

Defending league champion New York Liberty's playoff-opening victory in Phoenix on Sunday night was tempered by an apparent knee injury to All-Star forward Breanna Stewart in overtime. The Liberty said afterward that Stewart will be evaluated by medical staff for the injury, which occurred with 3:01 left in overtime in New York's 76-69 win over the Mercury in the best-of-three, first-round series.

Eagles win Super Bowl rematch, drop Chiefs to 0-2

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts rushed for one touchdown apiece, and the Philadelphia Eagles held on for a 20-17 win over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Barkley had 22 carries for 88 yards to go along with his touchdown for Philadelphia (2-0), who defeated Kansas City in the Super Bowl last season and won its first road game of this season. Hurts completed 15 of 22 passes for 101 yards and he had nine carries for 15 yards and a score.

Tennis-American teen Jovic claims first WTA title at Guadalajara Open

American Iva Jovic captured her first WTA Tour-level title on Sunday with a 6-4 6-1 win over Colombia's Emiliana Arango in the final of the Guadalajara Open. The 17-year-old Californian, who entered the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament ranked 73rd, became the youngest player to win the title, and the youngest American to clinch a tour-level crown since Coco Gauff triumphed in Parma in 2021.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys sign 3-time Pro Bowl DE Jadeveon Clowney

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, team owner Jerry Jones said after a 40-37 overtime victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Clowney, a 32-year-old free agent who visited with the Cowboys last week, played for the Carolina Panthers last season before being released in May. His 11-year NFL career started with the Houston Texans, who made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014 and employed him for five seasons, the last three as a Pro Bowl selection.

Final Ryder Cup tune-up brings U.S. team closer together

Even with a championship in the balance in a PGA Tour event, a good portion of the golfers in the Procore Championship have larger aspirations this month. That's because the tournament served as a final on-course tune-up for the Ryder Cup.

Savannah DeMelo collapses on field, Louisville-Seattle match abandoned

Racing Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo appeared to faint late in the first half of her team's road match against Seattle Reign, which was abandoned Sunday night. DeMelo, 27, slowly took a seated position on the field of play two minutes into first-half stoppage time and a teammate was attending to her while a referee called for trainers to check her out. Several seconds later, DeMelo collapsed while a second teammate was holding her arm in an effort to keep her upright.

Athletics-Simbu snatches marathon gold from Petros in historic photo finish

Alphonce Felix Simbu snatched gold in the first photo finish at a major championship marathon on Monday, edging out German Amanal Petros in a dramatic race to the line to give Tanzania its maiden world title. The photo finish showed the 42.195km race was decided by three hundredths of a second as Simbu surged past the diving Petros at the line, closer than the 0.05-second gap between the gold and silver medallists in the men's 100m final on Sunday.

MLB roundup: Pete Alonso's HR in 10th helps Mets end 8-game skid

Pete Alonso hit a walk-off three-run homer with nobody out in the 10th inning as the New York Mets ended a season-worst eight-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. The Mets (77-73) avoided their first nine-game skid since an 11-game slide in 2004 when Alonso came through following an intentional walk to Juan Soto by rookie Luis Curvelo (1-1).

Brewers LHP Jose Quintana getting MRI after straining calf

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy provided some clarity on Jose Quintana's early exit in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, saying the starter suffered a calf injury. Per Murphy, Quintana sustained the injury while covering first base. He was pulled after just four innings and 67 pitches, taking the loss to fall to 11-7 on the season after allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Mariners' Cal Raleigh hits 54th homer, ties Mickey Mantle's switch-hitter mark

Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 54th home run in the first inning of Sunday's 11-2 rout of the visiting Los Angeles Angels, tying Mickey Mantle's single-season record for most by a switch hitter that he set in 1961. Raleigh was batting left-handed when he hit a two-run shot off Kyle Hendricks 409 feet into the Mariners' bullpen in left-center field.

