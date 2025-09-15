Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand draft in Paul to replace Du Plessis at Women’s Rugby World Cup

New Zealand's Mererangi Paul has been drafted into the squad as an injury replacement for Amy du Plessis ahead of their Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against Canada in Bristol on Friday, where the defending champions face a potential crisis at centre.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:30 IST
Rugby-New Zealand draft in Paul to replace Du Plessis at Women’s Rugby World Cup

New Zealand's Mererangi Paul has been drafted into the squad as an injury replacement for Amy du Plessis ahead of their Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final against Canada in Bristol on Friday, where the defending champions face a potential crisis at centre. Du Plessis has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a shoulder injury picked up in their opening game against Spain, and with Sylvia Brunt and Theresa Setefano doubts to face Canada after head injuries in the quarter-final victory over South Africa, New Zealand may be left short in the midfield.

Stacey Waaka is the only centre known to be available but outside back Paul will be able to cover that position too. Paul has 12 caps after making her international debut in 2023 and was a nominee for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, having been a professional netball player before crossing over to Sevens and then 15s rugby three years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fmr Axis MF fund manager pays Rs 85.8 lakh to settle market rules violation case with Sebi

Fmr Axis MF fund manager pays Rs 85.8 lakh to settle market rules violation ...

 India
2
Atmanirbhar Abhiyan will gain momentum through MSMEs, says Haryana CM

Atmanirbhar Abhiyan will gain momentum through MSMEs, says Haryana CM

 India
3
Firstsource appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer

Firstsource appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer

 India
4
Rubio heads to Qatar after meeting Netanyahu in Israel: US

Rubio heads to Qatar after meeting Netanyahu in Israel: US

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025