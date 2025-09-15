Rugby-New Zealand draft in Paul to replace Du Plessis at Women’s Rugby World Cup

New Zealand's Mererangi Paul has been drafted into the squad as an injury replacement for Amy du Plessis ahead of their Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final against Canada in Bristol on Friday, where the defending champions face a potential crisis at centre. Du Plessis has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a shoulder injury picked up in their opening game against Spain, and with Sylvia Brunt and Theresa Setefano doubts to face Canada after head injuries in the quarter-final victory over South Africa, New Zealand may be left short in the midfield.

Stacey Waaka is the only centre known to be available but outside back Paul will be able to cover that position too. Paul has 12 caps after making her international debut in 2023 and was a nominee for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, having been a professional netball player before crossing over to Sevens and then 15s rugby three years ago.

