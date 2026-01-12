China-Canada Diplomatic Revival: A New Chapter

China is looking to enhance mutual trust with Canada, marking a significant diplomatic occasion with a rare visit from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed this ambition on Monday amid efforts to mend bilateral ties disrupted by recent trade disputes.

Carney's trip to China, scheduled from January 14 to 17, is particularly noteworthy as it represents the first visit by a Canadian Prime Minister to China in eight years. During his visit, Carney is expected to engage in dialogue aimed at reinforcing diplomatic relations that have faced challenges.

The last encounter between Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea last October. Both nations believe that fostering a stable and healthy relationship is in their common interest, according to Mao Ning, the spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry.

