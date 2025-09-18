Antim Panghal Clinches India's First Medal at World Wrestling Championships

Antim Panghal made history at the World Wrestling Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia, securing India's first medal, a bronze in the women's 53 kg category. Panghal triumphed over Jonna Malmgren of Sweden, a two-time European champion, with a decisive 9-1 victory. This achievement marks her as the only Indian besides Vinesh Phogat to have multiple World Championships medals, according to Olympics.com.

Previously, Panghal had won a bronze medal in 2023 at Belgrade, where she also defeated Malmgren by a more significant 16-6 margin through technical superiority. Indian women wrestlers have consistently medaled in the last three editions of the World Championships, showcasing their prowess on the global stage.

Despite Antim's triumph, India's Greco-Roman wrestlers faced setbacks, with none of the four participating athletes securing wins. Anil Mor, competing in the 55 kg class, was defeated 8-0 by Azerbaijan's Eldaniz Azizli, a four-time world champion. Aman, in the men's 77 kg category, suffered an 8-0 loss to Nao Kusaka of Japan, the Olympic champion. Meanwhile, Rahul and Sonu were also eliminated in their respective categories during qualification rounds.

