Left Menu

Antim Panghal Clinches India's First Medal at World Wrestling Championships

Antim Panghal secures a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Croatia, defeating Sweden's Jonna Malmgren. She becomes the second Indian after Vinesh Phogat to win multiple medals. India's Greco-Roman wrestlers, however, struggled, with all participants losing their matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:56 IST
Antim Panghal Clinches India's First Medal at World Wrestling Championships
Antim Panghal. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Antim Panghal made history at the World Wrestling Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia, securing India's first medal, a bronze in the women's 53 kg category. Panghal triumphed over Jonna Malmgren of Sweden, a two-time European champion, with a decisive 9-1 victory. This achievement marks her as the only Indian besides Vinesh Phogat to have multiple World Championships medals, according to Olympics.com.

Previously, Panghal had won a bronze medal in 2023 at Belgrade, where she also defeated Malmgren by a more significant 16-6 margin through technical superiority. Indian women wrestlers have consistently medaled in the last three editions of the World Championships, showcasing their prowess on the global stage.

Despite Antim's triumph, India's Greco-Roman wrestlers faced setbacks, with none of the four participating athletes securing wins. Anil Mor, competing in the 55 kg class, was defeated 8-0 by Azerbaijan's Eldaniz Azizli, a four-time world champion. Aman, in the men's 77 kg category, suffered an 8-0 loss to Nao Kusaka of Japan, the Olympic champion. Meanwhile, Rahul and Sonu were also eliminated in their respective categories during qualification rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

 India
2
Late-Night Arrests After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Saharanpur

Late-Night Arrests After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Saharanpur

 India
3
South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Plans

South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Pl...

 Global
4
Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025