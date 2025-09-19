Left Menu

Tammy Beaumont's Redemption: England's Quest for Women's World Cup Glory

Tammy Beaumont is motivated to overcome past disappointments at the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India. Recalling her experience from the 2013 tournament, Beaumont aims to inspire England's success in the 2023 edition, alongside new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, as England aims for another landmark victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:30 IST
Tammy Beaumont's Redemption: England's Quest for Women's World Cup Glory
Tammy Beaumont (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tammy Beaumont has vivid memories of the 2013 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India, where England fell short of reaching the final. Now, as the 2023 tournament gears up to start on September 30, Beaumont is eager to rectify those past underwhelming experiences on Indian soil, according to the ICC's official website.

Despite not playing in 2013, Beaumont witnessed England's final Super Six match against New Zealand, only to learn mid-game about the West Indies' game-changing victory over Australia. This revelation dashed England's final hopes, leaving a lasting impression on Beaumont, who aspired to emulate the feats of cricket icons like Charlotte Edwards and Sarah Taylor, she told ICC Digital.

Fast forward to 2017, Beaumont was instrumental in securing England's World Cup victory at Lord's, an achievement she considers unparalleled. As the 2023 tournament approaches, Beaumont and new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, known for her leadership and skill, aim to lead England to another historic triumph, further elevating women's cricket globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

 India
2
Late-Night Arrests After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Saharanpur

Late-Night Arrests After Cow Slaughter Encounter in Saharanpur

 India
3
South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Plans

South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Pl...

 Global
4
Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025