Tammy Beaumont's Redemption: England's Quest for Women's World Cup Glory

Tammy Beaumont has vivid memories of the 2013 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India, where England fell short of reaching the final. Now, as the 2023 tournament gears up to start on September 30, Beaumont is eager to rectify those past underwhelming experiences on Indian soil, according to the ICC's official website.

Despite not playing in 2013, Beaumont witnessed England's final Super Six match against New Zealand, only to learn mid-game about the West Indies' game-changing victory over Australia. This revelation dashed England's final hopes, leaving a lasting impression on Beaumont, who aspired to emulate the feats of cricket icons like Charlotte Edwards and Sarah Taylor, she told ICC Digital.

Fast forward to 2017, Beaumont was instrumental in securing England's World Cup victory at Lord's, an achievement she considers unparalleled. As the 2023 tournament approaches, Beaumont and new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, known for her leadership and skill, aim to lead England to another historic triumph, further elevating women's cricket globally.

