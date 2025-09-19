Dunith Wellalage Rejoins Sri Lanka for Crucial Asia Cup Showdown

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that emerging left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage will rejoin the team in Dubai on Saturday morning. The decision comes after Wellalage returned home to pay his respects following the passing of his father. He will be present for the anticipated Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The 22-year-old, accompanied by Team Manager Mahinda Halangode, travels to the UAE on Friday night, ensuring his availability for selection in the fixture against Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium. Wellalage learned of his father's demise shortly after contributing to Sri Lanka's six-wicket triumph over Afghanistan, propelling them to the Super Four stage undefeated.

In his fifth T20I appearance and tournament debut, Wellalage endured a challenging performance, taking 1/49 in four overs, conceding five sixes, and 32 runs in his final over. Despite these hurdles, he remains a formidable player, highlighted by his record of 39 ODI wickets and impactful contributions with the bat. Sri Lanka's squad, led by Charith Asalanka, gears up for the next stage with Wellalage back in the fold.

