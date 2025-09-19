Left Menu

Dunith Wellalage Rejoins Sri Lanka for Crucial Asia Cup Showdown

Young left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage returns to the Sri Lanka team in Dubai after attending his father's funeral. Wellalage will join the squad for their Super Four stage match against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup, having endured challenging moments in the recent victory over Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:26 IST
Dunith Wellalage Rejoins Sri Lanka for Crucial Asia Cup Showdown
Dunith Wellalage (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that emerging left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage will rejoin the team in Dubai on Saturday morning. The decision comes after Wellalage returned home to pay his respects following the passing of his father. He will be present for the anticipated Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The 22-year-old, accompanied by Team Manager Mahinda Halangode, travels to the UAE on Friday night, ensuring his availability for selection in the fixture against Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium. Wellalage learned of his father's demise shortly after contributing to Sri Lanka's six-wicket triumph over Afghanistan, propelling them to the Super Four stage undefeated.

In his fifth T20I appearance and tournament debut, Wellalage endured a challenging performance, taking 1/49 in four overs, conceding five sixes, and 32 runs in his final over. Despite these hurdles, he remains a formidable player, highlighted by his record of 39 ODI wickets and impactful contributions with the bat. Sri Lanka's squad, led by Charith Asalanka, gears up for the next stage with Wellalage back in the fold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

 India
2
Trump's H1-B Hike: U.S. Innovation's Setback, India's Opportunity

Trump's H1-B Hike: U.S. Innovation's Setback, India's Opportunity

 India
3
Tragic Demise: BJP Councillor's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

Tragic Demise: BJP Councillor's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

 India
4
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025