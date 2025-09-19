Left Menu

Italy Triumphs: Reaches Billie Jean King Cup Final Again

Italy secured a place in the Billie Jean King Cup final for the third consecutive year by defeating Ukraine 2-1. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini clinched the decisive doubles match. Paolini also earned a crucial singles win. Italy aims for their fifth title against Slovakia in the 2024 final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:35 IST
Italy Triumphs: Reaches Billie Jean King Cup Final Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Defending champions Italy have once again secured their place in the Billie Jean King Cup final for the third consecutive year. Their victory came after a dramatic 2-1 win against Ukraine in the semifinals on Friday.

The decisive match occurred in the doubles, where French Open champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini outplayed Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, winning 6-2, 6-3. Kostyuk and Kichenok initially led 3-1 in the second set and were on the verge of advancing, but a double fault proved costly.

This victory marks a significant comeback for Paolini, who earlier overcame a tough singles match against Elina Svitolina, turning a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 deficit into a win. Meanwhile, Kostyuk had initially put Ukraine ahead by defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Now, Italy faces Slovakia in hopes of securing their fifth BJK Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

 India
2
Trump's H1-B Hike: U.S. Innovation's Setback, India's Opportunity

Trump's H1-B Hike: U.S. Innovation's Setback, India's Opportunity

 India
3
Tragic Demise: BJP Councillor's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

Tragic Demise: BJP Councillor's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

 India
4
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025