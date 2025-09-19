Italy Triumphs: Reaches Billie Jean King Cup Final Again

Defending champions Italy have once again secured their place in the Billie Jean King Cup final for the third consecutive year. Their victory came after a dramatic 2-1 win against Ukraine in the semifinals on Friday.

The decisive match occurred in the doubles, where French Open champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini outplayed Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, winning 6-2, 6-3. Kostyuk and Kichenok initially led 3-1 in the second set and were on the verge of advancing, but a double fault proved costly.

This victory marks a significant comeback for Paolini, who earlier overcame a tough singles match against Elina Svitolina, turning a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 deficit into a win. Meanwhile, Kostyuk had initially put Ukraine ahead by defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Now, Italy faces Slovakia in hopes of securing their fifth BJK Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)