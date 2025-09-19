Haryana Steelers Triumph in Thrilling Showdown Against Puneri Paltan

Haryana Steelers delivered an impressive all-around performance to clinch a victory over Puneri Paltan at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. The team demonstrated remarkable poise during crucial moments, maintaining control throughout the match, and sealed the win with a robust defense complemented by strategic raids.

The Steelers launched into the game with a strong start, courtesy of a well-timed tackle by Rahul in the opening minute. Vinay then executed a successful raid, doubling the lead to 2-0. Building from this momentum, they kept the pressure on, extending the lead further with another stellar tackle from Rahul. The defense appeared sharp and disciplined in the first ten minutes. This dominance translated into an All Out, catapulting them to a 14-4 lead before the first half's time out.

In the second half, despite Puneri Paltan's efforts, spearheaded by Pankaj Mohite's successful raids, the Steelers held their ground. Vinay's Super Raid was pivotal, extending the lead to 10 points. As the match neared its conclusion, Puneri Paltan mounted a comeback, narrowing the deficit to just one point. However, crucial plays from Vinay, including his Super 10, and a strategic two-point raid by Shivam Patare, ensured the Steelers maintained their edge, concluding the game with a 34-30 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)