World Cup Winner Jerome Boateng Signs Off From the Beautiful Game

Jerome Boateng, a World Cup-winning German defender, announced his retirement from professional soccer. The 37-year-old spent a decade at Bayern Munich and earned accolades with the German national team. His career included stints at Manchester City, Olympique Lyonnais, and finally, LASK Linz before stepping away from the sport.

retirement

Jerome Boateng, celebrated for his defensive prowess, has retired from professional soccer. The former Bayern Munich star, aged 37, leaves behind a legacy that includes nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League victories with the esteemed German club. Boateng was instrumental in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph.

Announcing his decision on Instagram, Boateng expressed gratitude toward his clubs, fans, and family. "I played for a long time, for big clubs, for my country," he noted. Despite asserting his readiness to move forward, the decision wasn't necessitated but was a personal choice to explore new horizons.

Boateng's illustrious career also featured significant tenures at Manchester City, Olympique Lyonnais, and Hamburg SV. His last contract with Austria's LASK Linz ended by mutual agreement. However, his career hasn't been without controversy, notably domestic violence allegations, which Boateng has denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

