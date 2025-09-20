Left Menu

India Gears Up for Historic World Para Athletics Championships

India is set to host the largest para-sporting event in its history, the World Para Athletics Championships, from September 27 to October 5, 2025, in New Delhi. With over 2,200 athletes from 104 countries participating, the event underscores India's commitment to inclusivity and para-sports momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:52 IST
WPA chief Paul Fitzgerald (Photo: PCI). Image Credit: ANI
India is preparing to host the largest para-sporting event in its history, the World Para Athletics Championships, set to take place from September 27 to October 5, 2025, at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This landmark event reflects India's growing dedication to inclusivity and para-sports enthusiasm.

More than 2,200 athletes and support staff from 104 countries will compete in 186 medal events. Paul Fitzgerald, World Para Athletics head, praised India's progress in transforming para-sports, asserting that the country is the ideal host. Fitzgerald believes the championships will captivate Indian audiences, further igniting the nation's passion for para-sports.

The Paralympic Committee of India has upgraded facilities at the stadium, including a new Mondo track and accessibility-focused renovations. This investment aims to test India's infrastructure and cement its standing on the global sports map. The event is expected to promote the Paralympic movement while inspiring a new generation of athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

