Deep Dasgupta Backs Shubman Gill Amid Asia Cup Struggles
Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes Shubman Gill's current Asia Cup struggles are due to technical adjustments for red-ball cricket. While Gill’s T20 performances have been lacking, Dasgupta trusts his ability to rebound. With upcoming challenges in the Super 4s, Dasgupta backs India’s strategy featuring spinners and advises against complacency.
Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has expressed confidence in Shubman Gill's capability to turnaround his underwhelming performances in the ongoing Asia Cup, attributing his current struggles to recent technical adjustments made for red-ball cricket.
Despite limited success in T20s so far, Dasgupta believes Gill's class will shine through. As India prepares to face more competitive matches in the Super 4s, Dasgupta advocates for the strategic use of spinners, noting the crucial impact of players like Kuldeep Yadav.
With the tournament heating up, Dasgupta warns against complacency and points out the unpredictability within T20 cricket, while maintaining that India remains a strong contender for the Asia Cup title.
