Ellie Kildunne Shines as England Overpowers France to Reach Women's World Cup Final

Ellie Kildunne made a triumphant return to the England Women's rugby squad, delivering two brilliant individual tries that propelled her team to a 35-17 triumph over a tenacious French team on Saturday, securing their place in the World Cup final. The England fullback, who missed the previous match due to a concussion, showcased her remarkable speed and skill, contributing to England's total of five tries in the match played at Ashton Gate.

Additional tries by Amy Cokayne, Abbie Ward, and Megan Jones fueled the host nation's efforts in a rigorous and bruising semi-final against France, ranked as the world number one. England achieved their 32nd consecutive victory with this performance and will now face Canada in the final at Twickenham next Saturday. England has consistently triumphed in encounters against France, winning their last 16 meetings.

The match opened with Kildunne's early try, assisted by Hannah Botterman, which set the tone for a challenging contest. Despite France's spirited response, England proved too strong, with Ward and Jones adding to the scoreline. Kildunne's superb solo try in the second half effectively ended France's resistance, ensuring England's place in the final.

