Left Menu

Ellie Kildunne Shines as England Overpowers France to Reach Women's World Cup Final

Ellie Kildunne's exceptional performance, scoring two impressive tries, helped England overcome a challenging French side in the Women's World Cup semi-final with a 35-17 victory. England's win, marking their 32nd consecutive victory, sets up a final showdown against Canada at Twickenham next Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:18 IST
Ellie Kildunne Shines as England Overpowers France to Reach Women's World Cup Final

Ellie Kildunne made a triumphant return to the England Women's rugby squad, delivering two brilliant individual tries that propelled her team to a 35-17 triumph over a tenacious French team on Saturday, securing their place in the World Cup final. The England fullback, who missed the previous match due to a concussion, showcased her remarkable speed and skill, contributing to England's total of five tries in the match played at Ashton Gate.

Additional tries by Amy Cokayne, Abbie Ward, and Megan Jones fueled the host nation's efforts in a rigorous and bruising semi-final against France, ranked as the world number one. England achieved their 32nd consecutive victory with this performance and will now face Canada in the final at Twickenham next Saturday. England has consistently triumphed in encounters against France, winning their last 16 meetings.

The match opened with Kildunne's early try, assisted by Hannah Botterman, which set the tone for a challenging contest. Despite France's spirited response, England proved too strong, with Ward and Jones adding to the scoreline. Kildunne's superb solo try in the second half effectively ended France's resistance, ensuring England's place in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
2
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
4
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025