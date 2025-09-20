Pakistan Cricket Board's Strategic Play for Asia Cup Success

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering team spirit, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the national team's nets on Saturday. His visit, ahead of the Super 4s Asia Cup showdown against India, aimed to lift morale during a critical tournament phase.

Concurrently, the Pakistan Cricket Board enlisted motivational speaker Dr Raheel Ahmed to help players manage stress. Reports indicate several young Pakistani squad members have struggled under the pressure of facing a formidable Indian team. Dr Ahmed's one-on-one sessions aim to identify and alleviate mental strains affecting performance.

Adding to the suspense, the team canceled its customary pre-match press conference for the second consecutive time, intensifying speculation about concerns within the camp. This move underlines the PCB's focus on maintaining a tightly-knit and undistracted lineup for the high-stakes match.

(With inputs from agencies.)