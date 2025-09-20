Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket Board's Strategic Play for Asia Cup Success

The Pakistan Cricket Board, led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, took measures to boost team morale and reduce stress ahead of the high-stakes Super 4s Asia Cup clash against India. Motivational speaker Dr Raheel Ahmed was engaged to address psychological pressure on young players, while the team canceled their pre-match press conference, fueling speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:19 IST
Pakistan Cricket Board's Strategic Play for Asia Cup Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering team spirit, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the national team's nets on Saturday. His visit, ahead of the Super 4s Asia Cup showdown against India, aimed to lift morale during a critical tournament phase.

Concurrently, the Pakistan Cricket Board enlisted motivational speaker Dr Raheel Ahmed to help players manage stress. Reports indicate several young Pakistani squad members have struggled under the pressure of facing a formidable Indian team. Dr Ahmed's one-on-one sessions aim to identify and alleviate mental strains affecting performance.

Adding to the suspense, the team canceled its customary pre-match press conference for the second consecutive time, intensifying speculation about concerns within the camp. This move underlines the PCB's focus on maintaining a tightly-knit and undistracted lineup for the high-stakes match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
2
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
4
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025