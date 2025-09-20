Pakistan Cricket Board's Strategic Play for Asia Cup Success
The Pakistan Cricket Board, led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, took measures to boost team morale and reduce stress ahead of the high-stakes Super 4s Asia Cup clash against India. Motivational speaker Dr Raheel Ahmed was engaged to address psychological pressure on young players, while the team canceled their pre-match press conference, fueling speculation.
In a strategic move aimed at bolstering team spirit, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the national team's nets on Saturday. His visit, ahead of the Super 4s Asia Cup showdown against India, aimed to lift morale during a critical tournament phase.
Concurrently, the Pakistan Cricket Board enlisted motivational speaker Dr Raheel Ahmed to help players manage stress. Reports indicate several young Pakistani squad members have struggled under the pressure of facing a formidable Indian team. Dr Ahmed's one-on-one sessions aim to identify and alleviate mental strains affecting performance.
Adding to the suspense, the team canceled its customary pre-match press conference for the second consecutive time, intensifying speculation about concerns within the camp. This move underlines the PCB's focus on maintaining a tightly-knit and undistracted lineup for the high-stakes match.
