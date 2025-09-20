Left Menu

Brooks Koepka Aims for Victory at French Open Amid Competitive Field

Brooks Koepka shares the French Open lead after shooting a 6-under 65. Tied with Min Woo Lee at 11-under, Koepka seeks his first win since August 2024. The former major champion aims to capitalize on improved form, having struggled in recent major tournaments. Michael Kim is among those closely trailing.

Brooks Koepka
  • Country:
  • France

Brooks Koepka, the five-time major champion, showcased his exceptional skills on the back nine at the French Open, achieving five consecutive birdies to finish with a 6-under 65 on Saturday. This score gives him a share of the lead, as he seeks his first victory in over a year.

Min Woo Lee, who carded a 68, is tied with Koepka at 11-under 202, holding a one-shot advantage over a trio, including Michael Kim. Lee claimed his first PGA Tour title earlier this year, winning the Houston Open before his FedEx Cup playoff run ended prematurely.

Koepka has consistently missed progress in recent tournaments, including three out of four majors. Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic about his game's trajectory, attributing recent improvements to his dedicated efforts and superior putting at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche.

(With inputs from agencies.)

