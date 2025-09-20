Left Menu

Cricket Tensions Escalate: PCB vs. ICC Amid Asia Cup Rivalries

Amid tensions with the ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Pakistan's training ahead of their crucial Asia Cup match against India. No press conference was held, following a similar pattern from the UAE fixture. Controversies persist as Pakistan challenges ICC decisions.

Updated: 20-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:53 IST
In the ongoing saga of strained relations between Pakistan and the ICC, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the national team's training session in Dubai. This comes ahead of Pakistan's pivotal Asia Cup Super Fours clash against India. Naqvi's arrival at the ICC Academy saw him engaging with players and partaking in an intensive dialogue with Mike Hesson, the white-ball team's head coach.

The visit is noteworthy given Pakistan's decision to skip their pre-match press conference, echoing a similar move made prior to their battle with the UAE. The rationale behind Pakistan's consistent press silence remains undisclosed. Further fueling the discord is the involvement of match referee Andy Pycroft, who has become a contentious figure after being implicated in the handshake dispute during Pakistan's earlier encounter with India.

Despite Pakistan's appeal for Pycroft's dismissal following their defeat to India, the ICC has upheld his assignment, sparking further contention. The situation further deteriorated when Pakistan delayed their match start against the UAE. The country's internal discussions with the ICC and subsequent confrontation with Pycroft have added an edge to the already intense cricketing rivalry. All eyes now await the next chapter in this cricket saga that sees Pakistan and India facing off once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

