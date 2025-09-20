Left Menu

Bangladesh Cricket's Nail-biting Victory

Bangladesh's batting innings against Sri Lanka saw them reach a total of 169 for 6 in 19.5 overs. Key contributors were Saif Hassan with 61 and Towhid Hridoy with 58. Sri Lankan bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka made significant impacts with their efforts.

In an intense cricket match, Bangladesh set a challenging target of 169 for 6 in their allotted 19.5 overs against Sri Lanka.

Saif Hassan led Bangladesh's charge with an impressive 61 runs, supported by Towhid Hridoy's solid 58. Despite early setbacks, their resilience pushed the score upwards.

Sri Lanka's bowling attack, led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka, created critical breakthroughs, but it proved insufficient to completely halt Bangladesh's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

