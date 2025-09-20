Bangladesh Cricket's Nail-biting Victory

In an intense cricket match, Bangladesh set a challenging target of 169 for 6 in their allotted 19.5 overs against Sri Lanka.

Saif Hassan led Bangladesh's charge with an impressive 61 runs, supported by Towhid Hridoy's solid 58. Despite early setbacks, their resilience pushed the score upwards.

Sri Lanka's bowling attack, led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka, created critical breakthroughs, but it proved insufficient to completely halt Bangladesh's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)