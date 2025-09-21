Juventus' Streak Snapped in Verona Stalemate

Juventus' perfect record in the Serie A season took a hit as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

The Bianconeri's Francisco Conceicao put the team ahead in the 19th minute, showcasing skill by bypassing defenders before scoring from the edge of the box. However, just before halftime, Joao Mario's handball provided Verona with a penalty, which Gift Orban successfully converted to equalize.

Despite VAR disallowing a potential winning goal for Verona by Suat Serdar due to offside, Juventus claimed solo lead in the standings, for now, ahead of defending champions Napoli, set to face Pisa.

