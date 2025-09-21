Left Menu

Juventus' Streak Snapped in Verona Stalemate

Juventus' flawless start in Serie A was halted with a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona. Francisco Conceicao scored for Juventus, but a handball by Joao Mario led to Verona equalizing with a penalty. Despite the tie, Juventus reached first place, temporarily ahead of Napoli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 21-09-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 00:22 IST
Juventus' Streak Snapped in Verona Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus' perfect record in the Serie A season took a hit as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

The Bianconeri's Francisco Conceicao put the team ahead in the 19th minute, showcasing skill by bypassing defenders before scoring from the edge of the box. However, just before halftime, Joao Mario's handball provided Verona with a penalty, which Gift Orban successfully converted to equalize.

Despite VAR disallowing a potential winning goal for Verona by Suat Serdar due to offside, Juventus claimed solo lead in the standings, for now, ahead of defending champions Napoli, set to face Pisa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
2
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
4
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025