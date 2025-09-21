Left Menu

Premier League Drama: Thrills, Spills, and Nail-biting Finishes!

In a weekend of intense Premier League action, Manchester United secured a victory over Chelsea, while Liverpool's flawless start continued with a win against Everton. Pressure mounted on West Ham’s Graham Potter after their defeat, and Wolves remain winless following their loss to Leeds. Tottenham salvaged a draw against Brighton.

  Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United edged past Chelsea 2-1 in a tumultuous Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday, alleviating pressure on coach Ruben Amorim. Controversially, both teams were reduced to 10 men as Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and United's Casemiro received red cards, with Casemiro having scored the decisive goal prior to his expulsion.

Liverpool maintained its unbeaten streak with a 2-1 win against Everton at Anfield, thanks to standout performances from Ryan Gravenberch. Despite Everton's best efforts, highlighted by Idrissa Gueye's goal, Liverpool extended their home dominance over the Toffees.

Elsewhere, West Ham's Graham Potter faced further scrutiny after a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, while Wolves' struggles continued with a 3-1 loss to Leeds. A thrilling comeback saw Tottenham secure a 2-2 draw against Brighton, salvaging a point and highlighting the competitive nature of this season's Premier League.

