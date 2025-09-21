Lilian Odira Clinches Historic World Gold in Thrilling 800m Finish

In a thrilling display of endurance and speed, Kenya's Lilian Odira stormed to victory in the women's 800 meters at the World Championships on Sunday. Crossing the finish line at 1:54.62, Odira not only clinched the gold medal but also shattered a 42-year-old championship record.

Odira's powerful final surge left the crowd on edge as she overtook two British runners, including silver medalist Georgia Hunter-Bell, who finished at 1:54.90. Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson settled for bronze, narrowly beaten in an electrifying finale.

Despite her recent recovery from a hamstring injury, Hodgkinson was the event favorite, yet she had to defer her golden dreams. With this victory, Odira marks a memorable debut at the world stage, etching her name in the annals of athletic history.