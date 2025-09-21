Suryakumar Yadav Leads India in Tense Asia Cup Clash Against Pakistan

India captain Suryakumar Yadav, in a strategic move, won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the much-anticipated Asia Cup Super 4s match.

Continuing the practice seen in their previous encounter, Suryakumar and his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Agha, refrained from a handshake at the toss, conducted under the supervision of Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft.

India, aiming for a stronger lineup, brought back key players Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, replacing Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. The match promises a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)