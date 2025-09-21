Suryakumar Yadav Leads India in Tense Asia Cup Clash Against Pakistan
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4s match. The face-off continued the no-handshake tradition between captains. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy returned to the Indian side, as Andy Pycroft officiated the toss, providing team sheets to captains.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav, in a strategic move, won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the much-anticipated Asia Cup Super 4s match.
Continuing the practice seen in their previous encounter, Suryakumar and his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Agha, refrained from a handshake at the toss, conducted under the supervision of Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft.
India, aiming for a stronger lineup, brought back key players Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, replacing Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. The match promises a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for supremacy.
