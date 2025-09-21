Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Leads India in Tense Asia Cup Clash Against Pakistan

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4s match. The face-off continued the no-handshake tradition between captains. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy returned to the Indian side, as Andy Pycroft officiated the toss, providing team sheets to captains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:46 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Leads India in Tense Asia Cup Clash Against Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India captain Suryakumar Yadav, in a strategic move, won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the much-anticipated Asia Cup Super 4s match.

Continuing the practice seen in their previous encounter, Suryakumar and his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Agha, refrained from a handshake at the toss, conducted under the supervision of Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft.

India, aiming for a stronger lineup, brought back key players Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Varun Chakravarthy, replacing Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. The match promises a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
2
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
3
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global
4
India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025