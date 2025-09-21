Left Menu

Golden Triumph and Emotional Farewells: Highlights from World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone showcased remarkable performances in Tokyo, earning three gold medals at the World Athletics Championships. Richardson's resilience after a tough year was evident in the 4x100 relay victory. The event also marked a heartfelt farewell to Jamaican sprint legend, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:57 IST
Sha'Carri Richardson's triumphant performance in the relay race became a highlight of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Alongside fellow Americans Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Richardson contributed to securing three gold medals amidst challenging weather conditions.

The Championship bid farewell to Jamaican sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in an emotional tribute. Richardson's anchor leg in the 4x100 relay, despite recent setbacks, showcased her determination and prowess, ensuring a narrow victory over the Jamaican team.

Meanwhile, the U.S. men's team, led by Lyles, finished strongly in the 4x100, adding to their medal tally with clean handoffs and no drama. McLaughlin-Levrone's 4x400 team victory, with a record-breaking time, further emphasized the American team's dominance.

