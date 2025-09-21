England Secures T20 Series Victory Against Ireland
England won the T20 series against Ireland with a 2-0 lead after a six-wicket victory in the third match. Chasing 155, Jordan Cox and Tom Banton led England to victory. The second game was abandoned due to rain. England also won the first match by four wickets.
England celebrated a 2-0 triumph in its T20 series against Ireland, clinching the final game by six wickets.
Chasing a target of 155, England reached the mark with 17 balls in hand, thanks to powerful contributions from Jordan Cox and Tom Banton.
The opening match saw Phil Salt shine with 89 runs, leading England to a decisive victory, while the second game was washed out by relentless rain.
