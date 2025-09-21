Left Menu

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox made a remarkable return to international cricket, hitting a rapid 55 despite a knee injury, leading England to a 2-0 series win over Ireland. The series included a strategic performance by England's spin lineup and marked Jacob Bethell's successful debut as the youngest captain in England's history.

Updated: 21-09-2025 23:32 IST
In a thrilling return to international cricket, Jordan Cox played a pivotal role in England's six-wicket victory over Ireland. Despite battling a knee injury, Cox smashed 55 runs off just 35 balls, ensuring a 2-0 series win for England at Malahide.

Cox's unexpected recall to the squad followed his exceptional performance in The Hundred, where he emerged as the top scorer and player of the series. The series against Ireland also marked a historic achievement for 21-year-old Jacob Bethell, who secured his first trophy as England's youngest-ever captain.

England's victory was further secured by the impressive performances of spin bowlers Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson, whose combined efforts decimated Ireland's lineup. Despite Ireland's commendable bowling, England successfully chased down the modest target with contributions from Phil Salt and Tom Banton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

