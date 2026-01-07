Rising Star Jacob Bethell Shines in the Ashes with Maiden Test Century
Former England cricketer Jacob Bethell has captured attention with his brilliant maiden Test century against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Scoring an unbeaten 141 runs, the 22-year-old's performance has been hailed as a future blueprint for English Test cricket following his crucial contribution to England's 119-run lead.
- Country:
- Australia
Jacob Bethell's exceptional maiden Test century has earned the young cricketer widespread acclaim as he steered England to a strong position against Australia in the fifth Ashes Test. His unbeaten 141 runs on Day 4 marked a significant milestone for the 22-year-old at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Celebrated by former England captain Michael Vaughan, Bethell's technique and composure were lauded as exemplary for future English Test players. Vaughan and other cricket veterans took to social media platform X to express their admiration for the cricketer's style and strategic approach.
Bethell's entry into the prestigious list of young English batters scoring centuries against Australia has set a positive tone for the match, with England securing a 119-run lead by stumps despite losing five wickets. Earlier, England managed 384 runs in their first innings, while Australia posted a commanding 567.