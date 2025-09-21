Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Former prodigy Ansu Fati made an electrifying entrance in his Ligue 1 debut by scoring within a minute for Monaco, eventually netting twice in their 5-2 triumph over Metz. This victory propels Monaco to second place, tying in points with league leaders PSG.

Entering in the second half, Fati needed just a single touch to score, followed by a decisive header later in the match. Monaco benefitted from additional goals, including an own goal, and clinched a crucial victory that keeps them in tight competition with top teams.

Fati's remarkable performance comes as a resurgence for the 22-year-old, who faced setbacks due to injuries since his sensational start with Barcelona. Meanwhile, a weather-induced delay dampens PSG's upcoming fixtures and their players' Ballon d'Or attendance tonight in Paris.