Left Menu

Celebrity Spotlight: Robin Uthappa's Legal Turmoil in Betting Scandal

Robin Uthappa, a former Indian cricketer, faces the Enforcement Directorate's scrutiny over a money laundering case linked to an online betting app, 1xBet. Amidst a broader investigation involving sports and entertainment figures, the ED seeks to uncover the financial flows and potential illegal endorsements tied to online betting in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:20 IST
Celebrity Spotlight: Robin Uthappa's Legal Turmoil in Betting Scandal
Robin Uthappa
  • Country:
  • India

In a legal twist involving sports and celebrity circles, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa found himself at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office. The 39-year-old sportsman faces questioning over a money laundering probe linked to the online betting platform, 1xBet.

This investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has also ensnared other high-profile figures like cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, alongside actors Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra. Central to the probe is the contention that 1xBet may have duped numerous users and investors, evading taxes in the process.

Amid a backdrop of rigorous scrutiny, the ED endeavors to trace the nature of celebrity endorsements and financial transactions connected to illegal betting. Uthappa's testimony could provide insights into how such agreements with 1xBet were brokered, whether legally sound via banking channels or nefariously through cash hawala dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

Reopening of Allenby Crossing: A Vital Link Resumes Operation

 Israel
2
Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

Telangana Embraces GST Changes Amid Revenue Concerns

 India
3
Operation Thunder: Strengthening Security in the Hills of Jammu and Kashmir

Operation Thunder: Strengthening Security in the Hills of Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Major Criminal Bust: Bihar Police Capture Notorious Gang

Major Criminal Bust: Bihar Police Capture Notorious Gang

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025