Celebrity Spotlight: Robin Uthappa's Legal Turmoil in Betting Scandal

In a legal twist involving sports and celebrity circles, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa found himself at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office. The 39-year-old sportsman faces questioning over a money laundering probe linked to the online betting platform, 1xBet.

This investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has also ensnared other high-profile figures like cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, alongside actors Mimi Chakraborty and Ankush Hazra. Central to the probe is the contention that 1xBet may have duped numerous users and investors, evading taxes in the process.

Amid a backdrop of rigorous scrutiny, the ED endeavors to trace the nature of celebrity endorsements and financial transactions connected to illegal betting. Uthappa's testimony could provide insights into how such agreements with 1xBet were brokered, whether legally sound via banking channels or nefariously through cash hawala dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)