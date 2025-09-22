Pant to Miss West Indies Tests as India Grapples with Squad Shuffles

India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, is confirmed to miss the forthcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting on October 2 in Ahmedabad, as per ESPNcricinfo. The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, will finalize a 15-player roster on September 24, smaller than the unit fielded against New Zealand last year.

Pant, who was the vice-captain under Shubman Gill during the recent England series, sustained a fractured left foot in the fourth Test's first day in Manchester. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan has been nominated as Pant's replacement for the final showdown at the Oval. While Pant is undergoing rehabilitation, there is no set timeline for his competitive return.

In Pant's stead, Dhruv Jurel, who has recent keeping experience against England, is expected to assume wicketkeeping duties versus the Caribbean team. Meanwhile, selectors are considering including Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal following their promising performances. Both players will be in the lineup for the second four-day game in Lucknow. India, currently in third place in the World Test Championship standings, aims to enhance their position by securing victories against the West Indies, contributing to the ongoing 2025-27 cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)