India Triumphs in Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Pakistan at SAFF U-17 Championship

In a gripping display of skill and endurance, the India U-17 men's national team edged out arch-rivals Pakistan with a 3-2 victory at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo. The win propelled India to the top of Group B in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Championship 2025, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as substitute Rahan Ahmed clinched the decisive goal in the 73rd minute.

The contest was fiercely fought from the onset, with both sides creating opportunities in a tense first half that ended 1-1. India's tenacity and tactical prowess came to the fore as they maintained a high press, capitalizing on Pakistan's defensive lapses. Despite Muhammad Abdullah leveling the score with a penalty before half-time, India surged ahead with goals by Dallalmuon Gangte, who opened the scoring in the 31st minute, and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, whose goal in the 63rd minute restored India's lead.

Pakistan showed resilience, equalizing again through Hamza Yasir's opportunistic rebound, but India's resolve saw them through. In the final phase, goalkeeper Saamar Razzak's parry allowed Rahan Ahmed to calmly slot home the winner. The thrilling contest not only showcased the emerging talents of both nations but also set the stage for an intense competition in the group stage.

