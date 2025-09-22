Controversial Gestures Mar Asia Cup Clash: Pathan Critical of Pakistan Players

In a heated Asia Cup Super Fours encounter in Dubai, Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan sparked controversy with their provocative gestures. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wasn't taken aback by the actions, attributing them to the players' inherent nature and upbringing.

During the first innings, Farhan's gun-shot celebration following his half-century drew ire, coming shortly after a fatal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Rauf's '0-6' gesture aimed at Indian spectators, in response to taunts of 'Virat Kohli', added to the tension.

Pathan sharply criticized the duo on his YouTube channel, expressing disappointment in their behavior. Despite these incidents overshadowing the match, India emerged victorious with a six-wicket win, thanks to stellar performances by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

