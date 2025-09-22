Left Menu

Controversial Gestures Mar Asia Cup Clash: Pathan Critical of Pakistan Players

In the Asia Cup Super Fours, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan drew criticism for provocative gestures during the match against India. Irfan Pathan condemned their actions, attributing them to their nature and upbringing. Despite these controversies, India secured a commanding six-wicket victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:17 IST
Controversial Gestures Mar Asia Cup Clash: Pathan Critical of Pakistan Players
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated Asia Cup Super Fours encounter in Dubai, Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan sparked controversy with their provocative gestures. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wasn't taken aback by the actions, attributing them to the players' inherent nature and upbringing.

During the first innings, Farhan's gun-shot celebration following his half-century drew ire, coming shortly after a fatal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Rauf's '0-6' gesture aimed at Indian spectators, in response to taunts of 'Virat Kohli', added to the tension.

Pathan sharply criticized the duo on his YouTube channel, expressing disappointment in their behavior. Despite these incidents overshadowing the match, India emerged victorious with a six-wicket win, thanks to stellar performances by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership for AI Dominance

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership for AI Dominanc...

 Global
2
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
3
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
4
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025