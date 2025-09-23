Gavi to Undergo Knee Surgery Amid Barca's Injury Challenges

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is set to undergo knee surgery to address his persistent meniscus injury, as confirmed by the LaLiga champions. The 21-year-old Spain international sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in November 2023 and was recently sidelined due to a right knee injury during training.

Although Barcelona has not specified a recovery timeline, Spanish media suggest Gavi could miss five to six weeks of action. The club stated that Gavi completed strenuous sporting stress tests following his conservative treatment for the internal meniscus radial injury.

It was concluded that an arthroscopic examination is necessary for optimal recovery and a return to competition. Barca also faces the absence of midfielder Fermin Lopez, who will be out for three weeks owing to a leg muscle injury sustained in their recent victory over Getafe.

(With inputs from agencies.)