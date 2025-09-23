Left Menu

Cricket's Iconic Umpire Dickie Bird Passes Away at 92

Renowned cricket umpire Harold Dennis "Dickie" Bird, who officiated in three World Cup finals, has passed away at the age of 92. Bird, known for his fairness and humor, became an iconic figure in the cricketing world after officiating 66 test matches and 76 ODIs during his 23-year career as an umpire.

Harold Dennis "Dickie" Bird, a towering figure in the world of cricket umpiring, has died at the age of 92. Best known for officiating three World Cup finals, Bird's career as an international cricket umpire spanned over two decades, during which he officiated 66 test matches and 76 One-Day Internationals. Both Yorkshire and Leicestershire clubs paid tribute to Bird, underscoring his impact on the sport.

Earning respect worldwide for his fairness, humor, and love of cricket, Bird was described by Yorkshire as "the most famous and popular official in the game's history." Despite an early end to his playing career due to injury, Bird left an indelible mark on cricket through his umpiring excellence.

Leicestershire County Cricket Club has expressed deep condolences to Bird's family, friends, and the wider cricketing community, all of whom were touched by his legendary career. His passing marks the end of an era for the cricketing world, leaving a legacy celebrated by players and fans alike.

