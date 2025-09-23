Left Menu

Cricket Legend Dickie Bird Passes at 92

Yorkshire County Cricket Club mourns the loss of Dickie Bird, a renowned umpire and former cricketer who passed at 92. Known for his unmatched dedication and integrity in cricket, Bird's legacy spans decades, with notable achievements as a player, umpire, and club president.

Dickie Bird. (Photo: @Yorkshire CCC X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a somber announcement, Yorkshire County Cricket Club confirmed the passing of Harold Dennis "Dickie" Bird at age 92. Revered as one of cricket's most beloved figures, Bird died peacefully at home, leaving behind an enduring legacy in the sport.

Bird's remarkable career as an international umpire etched his name in the annals of cricket history. His profound connection with Yorkshire Cricket was highlighted by his tenure as the club's president, overseeing significant championship victories. Despite a short-lived playing career due to injury, Bird's impact was cemented through his off-field contributions.

Throughout his career, Bird officiated 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals. Celebrated for his integrity and unique flair, Bird earned an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012. Yorkshire Cricket expressed their condolences to Bird's family, pledging to honor his memory in forthcoming events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

