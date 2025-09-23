India Takes Center Stage: First-Ever World Para Athletics Championships

On Tuesday, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inspected the JLN Stadium to ensure readiness for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships. Scheduled from September 26 to October 5, the event marks a significant milestone as India prepares to host its first global para athletics competition.

The inspection, which included Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Raksha Khadse, and officials from the Local Organising Committee, Paralympic Committee of India, and sports ministry, focused on various areas such as the accreditation center, medical center, and the newly inaugurated MONDO track.

With participation from over 100 countries and 73 Indian para-athletes competing, the event promises to be a unifying celebration of excellence in para-athletics under the guiding ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — the world is one family.

(With inputs from agencies.)